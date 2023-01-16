PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1,517.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,987,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 478,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,059,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PepsiCo by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.24. 200,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,589. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.