Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PDRDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pernod Ricard from €250.00 ($268.82) to €220.00 ($236.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 227.83.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at 207.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 194.19 and its 200-day moving average is 187.24. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of 164.11 and a one year high of 228.00.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.