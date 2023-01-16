Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.7 %

PEYUF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,678. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.