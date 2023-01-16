Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $55.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

