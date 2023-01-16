Philcoin Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $125,789.62 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

