Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

