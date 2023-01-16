Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PNE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.58. 255,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,956. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.82 million and a PE ratio of 3.43.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.0401223 EPS for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

