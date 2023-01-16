Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
HNW opened at $10.72 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $15.32.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
