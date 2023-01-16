Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

HNW opened at $10.72 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

