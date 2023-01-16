Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 442.1% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HNW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.72. 3,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,000. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 132,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

