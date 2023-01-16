Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 442.1% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HNW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.72. 3,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,000. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $15.32.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
