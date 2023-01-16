Piper Sandler Trims Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Target Price to $26.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAL. CL King dropped their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $850.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $207,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Caleres by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

