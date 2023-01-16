PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other PLBY Group news, CFO Lance Barton sold 31,249 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $119,683.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,633.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $490,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,681.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Barton sold 31,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $119,683.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,633.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,186. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PLBY Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.64. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 110.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

