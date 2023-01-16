PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $593,965.32

PotCoin (POT) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $593,965.32 and $314.66 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00415957 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00031295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018600 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000369 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.