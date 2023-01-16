PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

