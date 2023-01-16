Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ PCSA opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.