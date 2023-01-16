Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ PCSA opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.04.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
