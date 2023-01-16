Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Prologis worth $107,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.90. The stock had a trading volume of 82,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

