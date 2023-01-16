Prom Price Hits $4.55 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.55 or 0.00021523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $83.06 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00044646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00233800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.44086473 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,795,965.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

