ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after acquiring an additional 438,693 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,897,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NOBL opened at $93.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

