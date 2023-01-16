Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospector Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prospector Capital stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Prospector Capital Stock Down 24.7 %

PRSRW traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Prospector Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

