Proton Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $915,099.31 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,044,947,744 coins and its circulating supply is 13,981,421,114 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

