Pundi X (New) Achieves Market Cap of $106.18 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $106.18 million and approximately $31.11 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.41084624 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $18,218,325.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

