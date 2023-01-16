Pundi X (New) Market Cap Tops $103.94 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $103.94 million and $13.70 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.41290922 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $28,373,879.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

