Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Holdings Increased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $24,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Q2 by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,377,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 864,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Q2 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 84,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Q2 Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on QTWO. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Q2 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Shares of QTWO opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.