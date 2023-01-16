QuarkChain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $50.20 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $50.20 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00435420 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.53 or 0.30563277 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00758254 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

