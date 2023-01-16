QUASA Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $107.88 million and approximately $134,127.33 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133828 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $48,059.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

