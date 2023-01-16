Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DGX opened at $147.94 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 181,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41,988 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

