Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $71.78 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.01460500 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007505 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029338 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.28 or 0.01773873 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.