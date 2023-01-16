Radix Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $199.09 million and $431,480.42 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,986,164,041 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

