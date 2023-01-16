Radix (XRD) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Radix (XRD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $198.74 million and $453,936.38 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,986,331,444 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

