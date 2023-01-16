RAMP (RAMP) Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, RAMP has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $12,535.59 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

