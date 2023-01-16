Rarible (RARI) Price Up 5.5% This Week

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00009234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $28.10 million and $316,153.90 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00430096 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.11 or 0.30189543 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00757475 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

