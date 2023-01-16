Raymond James Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.46.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

TSE:BTE traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 665,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.44. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$712.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$617,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.