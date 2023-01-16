Raymond James Raises 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to C$4.50

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins raised 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
5N Plus Stock Performance
FPLSF stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. 5N Plus has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $191.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.53.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 5N Plus (FPLSF)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.