Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.0% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $98.68 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

