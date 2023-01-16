Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2023 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$61.00 to C$64.00.

1/11/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$45.00 to C$55.00.

1/10/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $43.00.

1/9/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$65.00.

1/5/2023 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/28/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$61.00.

11/28/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 194,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

