Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Confluent (CFLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT):

1/10/2023 – Confluent was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

1/9/2023 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $30.00.

1/6/2023 – Confluent was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $20.41. 79,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,567. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

