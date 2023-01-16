Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 820 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 461,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,022. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $104.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

