Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 829 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 728,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,654,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,433. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.