Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $4.19 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.13. 254,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,022. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

