Retirement Income Solutions Inc Makes New $334,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.13. 176,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,356. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

