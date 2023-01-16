Reviewing Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) & Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A Atento -8.96% N/A -3.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pervasip and Atento, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atento has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 159.09%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than Pervasip.

48.0% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Atento shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pervasip and Atento’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atento $1.45 billion 0.06 -$92.95 million ($8.83) -0.62

Pervasip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atento.

Volatility and Risk

Pervasip has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atento beats Pervasip on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

(Get Rating)

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Atento

(Get Rating)

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.