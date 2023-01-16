Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 14,820 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.