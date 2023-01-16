Rice Partnership LLC Acquires New Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 193.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,727,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 180.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after acquiring an additional 397,975 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $130.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

