Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.13. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.