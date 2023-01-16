Rice Partnership LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,589 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up 1.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWA opened at $24.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

