Rice Partnership LLC Has $566,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
General Mills Price Performance
General Mills stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34.
General Mills Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
See Also
