Rice Partnership LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $200.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $235.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

