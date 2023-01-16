Richard Bernstein Acquires 200,000 Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($36,549.71).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Richard Bernstein bought 380,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £53,200 ($64,814.81).

On Monday, November 7th, Richard Bernstein bought 132,500 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,175 ($30,671.30).

Insig AI Price Performance

INSG stock opened at GBX 15.45 ($0.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £15.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Insig AI Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.85 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.90 ($0.63). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.32.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

