Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,300.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,809.17 ($70.77).

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.66) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.26) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,310 ($64.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.92) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.87), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($336,920.61).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.1 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,219 ($75.77) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £100.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 701.92. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.28). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,643.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,108.36.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

