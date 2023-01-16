Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,259.17

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $937,632.76 and approximately $25,259.17 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

