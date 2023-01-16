Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 106.50 ($1.30).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

RR traded up GBX 4.76 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 108.76 ($1.33). The stock had a trading volume of 48,075,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.95. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 161.91 ($1.97). The firm has a market cap of £9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,438.00.

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

In related news, insider Warren East purchased 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,416.46). In other news, insider Warren East acquired 26,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,416.46). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £11,635.26 ($14,175.51). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,025.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.